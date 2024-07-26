Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.73

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 146531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Baird R W cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Associated Banc Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $106,553.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

