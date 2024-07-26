Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Down 80.5% in July

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Assure stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,335. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($12.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

