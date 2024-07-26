Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$5.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.43.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$5.35 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$5.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

