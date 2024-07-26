Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Issues Earnings Results

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.
Shares of Athabasca Oil stock remained flat at C$5.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 350,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,434. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.
In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
