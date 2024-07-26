Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Issues Earnings Results

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$401.74 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock remained flat at C$5.35 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 350,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,434. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.92. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$3.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Athabasca Oil

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Anthony Broen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

Get Our Latest Report on ATH

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.