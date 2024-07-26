ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:REREGet Free Report) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55. 563,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 989,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

ATRenew Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $619.43 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of -0.17.

ATRenew (NYSE:REREGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $505.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATRenew stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:REREFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. ATRenew comprises about 0.0% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.