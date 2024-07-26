AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Evercore ISI

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after buying an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,978,000 after buying an additional 1,137,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

