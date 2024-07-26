AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 103,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 110.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

