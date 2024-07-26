Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.32 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $28.67 or 0.00042193 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and approximately $365.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,155,919 coins and its circulating supply is 394,809,549 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

