Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 15.4%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 415,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 147,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.