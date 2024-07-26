Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 44,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 102,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Avanti Helium Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$13.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Get Avanti Helium alerts:

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avanti Helium Corp. will post 0.0700483 EPS for the current year.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.