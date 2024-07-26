Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.29

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $46.01, with a volume of 187491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 2,103.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $715,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,468.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,417. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $715,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,993,310. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,654,000 after buying an additional 3,315,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,467,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,429,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,592,000 after purchasing an additional 516,446 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

