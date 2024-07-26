Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 821 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after acquiring an additional 979,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 547,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 458,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.58. 90,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,351. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

