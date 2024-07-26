Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.63. The company had a trading volume of 343,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,806. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $164.99 and a one year high of $213.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

