Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.75. 4,286,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.90. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

