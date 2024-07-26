Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. 1,957,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,612. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

