Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,623,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the period.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

PEY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 295,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,128. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

