Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,648 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.75. 1,371,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

