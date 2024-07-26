Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 3,134,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

