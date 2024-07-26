Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,485 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.60% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,501,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,504 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LDSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,562. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.