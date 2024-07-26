Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $778,000 Holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 223.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. 445,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

