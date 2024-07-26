Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $901,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 287,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,976.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,013 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $415.33. 213,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

