Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,081,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 887,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

