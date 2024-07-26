Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,700 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 139,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.44. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.