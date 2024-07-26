Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after buying an additional 34,786 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,186,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,867,745. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Occidental Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.