Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,764. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $58.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

