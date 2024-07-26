Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $60.33. 4,483,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,720,469. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

