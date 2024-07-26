Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 850.4% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,042,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 933,008 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 359,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.06. 245,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,037. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.