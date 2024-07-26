Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,917,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $50.65. 58,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,459. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

