Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$21.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AYA. Cormark raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.46.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$14.37 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$16.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,437.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.0954451 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$43,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

