B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s FY2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIA. Desjardins set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$5.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$4.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.77.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$332.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.30 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

