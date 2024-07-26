Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 1.3 %

BW stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 860,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,240. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth $26,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.