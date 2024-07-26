Baird R W Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Strong-Buy

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $160,787,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

