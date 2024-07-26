Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Earnings Results

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.9 %

BKR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 703,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.