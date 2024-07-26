Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Balchem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Down 0.1 %

BCPC stock opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $180.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $297,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCPC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

