Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,375 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $18,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth $7,479,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,252,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,020,000 after acquiring an additional 143,005 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ball by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,453,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $1,973,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Ball Stock Down 0.0 %

BALL stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

