Bank of America Cuts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $105.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

Aptiv stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

