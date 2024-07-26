Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $9.98. 58,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,336. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,179,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,080,702.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $653,225. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

