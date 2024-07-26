BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.38.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark dropped their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

BCE stock opened at C$45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.73.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

