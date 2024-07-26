Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.80

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 217.80 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.70), with a volume of 270570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206 ($2.66).

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £150.31 million, a PE ratio of 22,600.00 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 163.87.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed cloud computing, connectivity, and analytics services for capital markets and financial services sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers on-demand computing solutions, including dedicated and virtual private servers, as well as private portals; managed cloud solutions comprising private, proximity, exchange, hybrid, and public cloud solutions; and analytics solutions, such as MDPlay, analytics as a service, and analytics enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beeks Financial Cloud Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.