Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 11,904 shares.The stock last traded at $84.65 and had previously closed at $83.70.
Bel Fuse Trading Up 9.1 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 12.62%.
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
