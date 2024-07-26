Belrium Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

