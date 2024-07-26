BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Sets New 52-Week High at $383.50

BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 383.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 754952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 372.50 ($4.82).

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,478.00 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 363.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 354.48.

About BH Macro GBP

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

