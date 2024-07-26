BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 1,846,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,816. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

