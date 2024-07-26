BILL (NYSE:BILL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. BILL has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $127.64.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $5,038,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of BILL by 10,361.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BILL by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

