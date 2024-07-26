BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Short Interest Update

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $205,402.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 128,520 shares of company stock valued at $208,611 in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

