Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $36.07 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,328.43 billion and $36.07 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $67,326.55 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.36 or 0.00547201 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00045311 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00064511 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,731,087 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
