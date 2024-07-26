Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Trading 7% Higher

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,378,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,793,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bitfarms from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

