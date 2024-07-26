Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.59 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $363.66 or 0.00536714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $66.81 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,128,055 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,126,265. The last known price of Bittensor is 336.27357271 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $55,525,828.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

