BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.87

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 107647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.67 million, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.13.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

