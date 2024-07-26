Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of BXMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 894,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.33 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
